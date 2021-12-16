ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

