Ashley H. Williams Sells 2,800 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 175,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

