ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASOMY stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,373.33.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

