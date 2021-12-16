Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,379. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

