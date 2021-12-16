Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

DB opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DB. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

