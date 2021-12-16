Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

