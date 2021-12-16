Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 105,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

