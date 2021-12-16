Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $265,000 in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

