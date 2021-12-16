Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

