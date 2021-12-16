Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 64,636 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Technical Institute worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

