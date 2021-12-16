Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,032 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of Associated Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

