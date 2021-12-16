Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.79

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $15.72. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 265,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

