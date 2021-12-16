Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $30.17.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

