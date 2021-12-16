Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target Cut to €3.90

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €401.00 ($450.56) to €3.90 ($4.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.96.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
