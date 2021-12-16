Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target Cut to €3.90

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €401.00 ($450.56) to €3.90 ($4.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

