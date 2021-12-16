Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 6.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.53. 103,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,316,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,625. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

