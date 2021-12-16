Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,230,000 after buying an additional 783,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 330,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.