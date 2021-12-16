Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.73

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.73 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 42746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The stock has a market cap of C$531.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

