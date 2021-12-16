Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATT stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

