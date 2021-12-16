Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.