Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

CTAS stock opened at $457.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.