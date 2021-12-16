Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $66.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65.

