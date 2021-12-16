Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

