Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $116,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of MQ opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

