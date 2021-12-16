Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

