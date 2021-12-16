Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 932 ($12.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,531.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,082.37. Avon Rubber has a 52-week low of GBX 860 ($11.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,665 ($48.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £289.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($27,763.98). Also, insider Paul McDonald acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,069 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,973.08 ($52,825.53). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,189 shares of company stock worth $6,128,712.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.