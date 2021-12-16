BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BABB remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.04. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. BAB’s payout ratio is 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

