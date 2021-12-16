Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

