Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,271,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.