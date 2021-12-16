Ballentine Partners LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.95 and a 200-day moving average of $473.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.16.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

