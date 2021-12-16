Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Announces — Dividend of $0.07

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

CIB stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

