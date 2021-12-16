Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $70.49. 13,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank First by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bank First by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

