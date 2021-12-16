Bank of America Begins Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

IBKR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 605,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,637 shares of company stock worth $96,231,113. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

