Bank of America Corp DE Has $656.28 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.98% of Rockwell Automation worth $656,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $351.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

