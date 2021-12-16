Bank of America Corp DE Has $698.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $698,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.