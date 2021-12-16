Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $637,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $687.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $689.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

