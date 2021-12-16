Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,275 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.38% of Dover worth $732,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $171.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.