Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.31

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$141.31 and last traded at C$141.13, with a volume of 298553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.95.

The company has a market cap of C$90.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

