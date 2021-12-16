Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $383,626.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

