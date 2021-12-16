Barclays Begins Coverage on A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A.G. Barr stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday.
About A.G. Barr
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.