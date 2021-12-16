Barclays Begins Coverage on A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A.G. Barr stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday.

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.