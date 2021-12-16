Barclays Begins Coverage on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTVCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

BTVCY opened at $24.27 on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

