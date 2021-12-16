Barclays Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.