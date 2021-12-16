Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.