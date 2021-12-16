Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 558,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,483,135 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

