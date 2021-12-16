Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.76. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 132,513 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
