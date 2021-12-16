Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.76. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 132,513 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

