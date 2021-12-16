Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 78,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 114,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

