Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,655.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $571,671.89 and $2,655.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00032129 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.