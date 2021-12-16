Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $61.23 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Beam has a total market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018196 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,490,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

