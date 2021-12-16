BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $312.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.13.

BGNE opened at $248.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,049 shares of company stock worth $3,896,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

