Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Buys 1,000 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 893 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $11,457.19.

On Friday, November 26th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 500 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 107 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $1,487.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,937. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

