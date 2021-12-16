BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

TSE BLU opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$3.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$805.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.